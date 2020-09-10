Australian run-machine Steve Smith has rated his Indian rival, Virat Kohli, as the best ODI batsman in world cricket currently. Both Smith and Kohli are among the two leading batsmen in the world at the moment across all formats. Several experts and fans have often found themselves indulged in the debate around – who’s the best batsman in the world at the moment? Also Read - IPL 2020: Ravichandran Ashwin Bowls Left-Arm Spin During Delhi Capitals Nets | WATCH

The two legendary batsmen, who will face off in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League and also during India's tour of Australia later this year, have been fierce rivals on the field but share cordial relations off it.

Smith, who is currently in England for the three-match ODI series against the hosts starting from Friday, said this during an Instagram session with fans. When a fan asked the 31-year-old Australian to name the best ODI batsman, Smith had no hesitation in taking Kohli's name.

The Indian captain is currently the leading scorer in ODIs among active cricketers with 11867 runs at an average of 59.34. He has 43 hundreds to his name and is only seven away from surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s world record for most hundreds in ODIs.

In modern-day cricket, Kohli has achieved more than any of his counterparts. Not a single format where he has failed, not a single country where he has failed. Australian public once hated him for his on-field antics started to love him now, for his brilliance on and off the field.

During the session, Smith described Kohli’s RCB teammate and South African great AB de Villiers as a – ‘freak’.

Smith, who is set to represent Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020, said India’s KL Rahul and Sanju Samson are the two players to watch out for. The Australian stalwart called Samson ‘talented’ and Rahul a ‘gun’ player during the same session.

About his Rajasthan Royals teammate Jos Buttler, who has been in terrific form in the recently-concluded T20I series against Australia, Smith said, “Terrific player. Hopefully, no runs against us this week then he can score as many as he likes in the IPL.”

Smith will join the Rajasthan Royals squad in UAE after the ODI series against England ends on September 16.