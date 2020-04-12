Former India chief selector and one of the most renowned openers of his era – Kris Srikkanth feels the current captain Virat Kohli can be compared with the legendary Kapil Dev, given both have tremendous self-belief and never-say-die attitude. Srikanth heaped rich praise on Kohli for his mindset, attitude and thought process of putting the team ahead of any individual. Also Read - Shouldn't Judge India Only on Their Showing in ICC Events: Shoaib Akhtar

Srikkanth was part of the squad that Kapil led to victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup while Kohli featured in the team that won the 2011 edition of the showpiece. Also Read - IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Was Absolutely Focussed, Looked in Spectacular Touch in CSK Camp, Reveals Teammates

“I’ve played along with Kapil Dev and I’ve been the chairman of selection committee for choosing Virat Kohli and I can tell you, both of their attitudes are absolutely the same,” Srikkanth said on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’. Also Read - MS Dhoni Should Have Retired After 2019 World Cup: Shoaib Akhtar

“Both have a tremendous amount of self-belief and they know they only go out with intension to win. The never-say-die attitude in them and the aggressiveness makes them fantastic during chases and the positive attitude both of them have makes them very similar to each other.”

Under Kohli, India ended as runners-up in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and were knocked out in the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. However, the 31-year-old stalwart is still regarded as one of the best leaders in the gentlemen’s game as he has ensured India did not lose their dominance in world cricket after the legendary MS Dhoni stepped down.

Moreover, Kohli has led India to the No. 1 spot in ICC Test Rankings and is eyeing the inaugural ICC Test Championship title as well.

On the same show, former batsman VVS Laxman said that Kohli never lets his guard down.

“The one thing I admire about Virat Kohli is his intensity. One thing I was worried about was whether he will burn out quickly. But not even one session or one over he lets his intensity drop and that is really commendable,” Laxman said.

Kohli is rated as one of the best batsmen of all time due to his ability to amass big runs and singlehandedly change the complexion of the game regardless of the format.

The batting maestro averages above 50 in all forms in international cricket. In Tests, he has aggregated 7240 runs at an average of 53.62 and in ODIs, he has amassed 11,867 runs at nearly 60.