On day two of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa in Pune, Indian skipper notched up his 26th Test century, thus equaling the tall of Sir Garfield Sobers of West Indies and Steve Smith of Australia in the list of players with most Test centuries.

Kohli, who started the day on 58, negotiated a tough passage of play against the disciplined bowling spells by Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada, before settling in. He had to company of his deputy Ajinkya Rahane who is notched up his 20th Test fifty. Kohli brought up his 100 with a straight drive off Philander off his 173rd delivery of the innings.

Kohli’s landmark makes him the 19th player on the list with most centuries in Tests. The list led by Sachin Tendulkar who has 51 Test centuries to his name from 200 matches, while second is Jacques Kallis with 45 in 166 matches followed by Ricky Ponting with 41 in 168 matches. Among Indians, Kohli is fourth after Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid (36), Sunil Gavaskar (34).

During his knock he also went past Dilip Vengasarkar (6868) as India’s seventh highest run-getter in Tests. This is Kohli’s 50th Test as captain, making him only the second Indian to led India in Tests 50 or more matches after MS Dhoni (60). Kohli, who had 20770 international runs (Tests, ODIs and T20Is combined) is in sight to becoming only the third Indian after Sachin Tendulkar (34357) and Ravul Dravid (24208) to reach 21.000 international runs.

Earlier on day one, opener Mayank Agarwal’s 108 has helped India to a healthy 273/3 before bad light forced early stumps.