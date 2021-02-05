Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli once again floored his millions of fans with a heart-touching gesture on day 1 of the first Test against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Kohli helped his counterpart and England captain Joe Root who suffered major cramps while playing a slog sweep off Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowling. That’s when the moment of the day arrived when Kohli immediately came to the rescue of Root. The latter fell on the ground in pain but Kohli helped him to stretch his leg and avoid further damage. Also Read - IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ton-up Joe Root Puts England in Comfortable Position on Day 1 Against Underwhelming India

Kohli’s gesture immediately created a wave on social media as fans and experts hailed the Indian captain for his noble action. Root won the battle of attrition against Indian spinners with a classy century in his 100th Test as England reached a comfortable 263 for three at stumps on the opening day of the first Test on Friday. The 30-year-old Root and Sibley shared a solid 200-run partnership for the third wicket to take England into a commanding position. Also Read - Harsh Goenka Makes Goof up While Congratulating Joe Root Century, Gets Trolled For Using Jos Buttler's Image

WATCH VIDEO – Also Read - Virat Kohli Finally Opens up on Becoming a Father, Says THIS on Welcoming Vamika Into His Life



A modern-day great, Root (128 batting, 197 balls) showed his mastery over slow bowlers during his 20th hundred and third in as many Tests, becoming the ninth player in the history of the game to score a century on his 100th appearance. Here

Root also admirably guided young opener Dom Sibley (87 off 286 balls), who showed commendable game awareness and enormous doggedness during their 200-run partnership for the third wicket before Jasprit Bumrah (2/40) got him in the final over of the day.

Virat Kohli helping Joe Root with cramp. My word. 😍 pic.twitter.com/KR5Mdpav7k — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) February 5, 2021

Virat Kohli to the rescue as Joe Root goes down with cramp, having hit a wonderful century 🤝 Test cricket really is the best pic.twitter.com/fKBt8faF1c — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 5, 2021

Appreciation tweet for kohli who showed a very kind and inspiring gesture in today’s match by helping Root , when he was suffering from leg cramps 🙏🙌

My captain ❤️. — Yashvi (@Yashviii_18) February 5, 2021

Once Ms Dhoni, Now Virat Kohli. It is really really nice to see this gesture from Indian Captain, Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/KRhXvnvlCg — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) February 5, 2021

Great gesture @imVkohli . I remember even Dhoni doing the same for Faf du Plessis. https://t.co/gzHSNwMHdV — Akshat Raj Patil (@AkshatRajPatil) February 5, 2021



Root’s innings was an exhibition of how to construct an innings on a low, slow track while countering a hostile post-lunch spell from Ishant Sharma where he got the ball to reverse swing. Root’s specialty, the sweep shot, was also brought out of the closet once Indian spinners started altering the length.

There were full-blooded slog sweep in front of the square, conventional sweep towards square, the paddle sweep behind the square and also switch-hit sweep where he changed the grip against Shahbaz Nadeem.

And towards the end, first six of the match, was also a slog sweep off Ashwin. This was after he had almost lost five litres of fluid in sapping Chennai heat.