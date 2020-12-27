India captain Virat Kohli added another feather to his already illustrious resume as he has been appointed as the skipper of ‘ICC Men’s Test Team of the Decade’. With this huge honour, Kohli has once again stamped his pre-eminence in world cricket. Besides being named captain of the Test side, the right-hand batsman is the only player in the world to have been voted in the teams of the decade in all formats. Experienced spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the only other Indian cricketer included in the famed playing XI. Also Read - ICC Men's Teams of the Decade: MS Dhoni Named ODI and T20I Skipper, Virat Kohli Awarded Test Captaincy

The line-up also includes some notable names like Alastair Cook, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, and Kumar Sangakkara. The bowling department is headed by retired South African stalwart – Dale Steyn and English pace bowling duo of – Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

Meanwhile, Kohli is the only Asian captain with a Test series win in Australia. Kohli is already India's most successful captain with 33 wins in 56 Test matches. Kohli is also in the running for four awards — ICC male cricketer of the decade, men's Test cricketer, men's ODI cricketer and men's T20I Cricketer of the decade.

The 34-year-old Ashwin has been India’s go-to spinner since his Test debut in 2011 against West Indies. Ashwin boasts of fantastic Test records where he has scalped 373 wickets in 73* Test matches.

The ‘ICC’s Men’s Test Team of the Decade’ is dominated by four Englishmen – former captain and opener Alastair Cook, superstar all-rounder Ben Stokes, pace duo of – Broad James Anderson. Australia are represented by Steve Smith and David Warner.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara and Proteas legendary pacer Steyn complete the Test team of the decade.

Meanwhile, Indians dominated the limited-over teams by having three and four players in the ODI and T20I respectively.

MS Dhoni, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, was one of the three Indians in the ODI team of the decade, the others being Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli. Dhoni has three other compatriots in the T20I team — Rohit, Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

ICC Test Team of the Decade

Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli (C), Steven Smith, Kumar Sangakkara (WK), Ben Stokes, R Ashwin, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.