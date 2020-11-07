Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has pointed out several reasons behind Royal Challengers Bangalore not being able to break their IPL duck despite boasting of a balanced squad for the ongoing season. Among them, captain Virat Kohli not being able to matching the high standards he has set in batting, was a prominent reason, feels Gavaskar. Also Read - DC vs SRH 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Qualifier 2 at Abu Dhabi International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 8 Sunday

Kohli though was decent with the bat, hitting 466 runs at 42.36.

"Looking at the high standards that he sets for himself, maybe he would say he didn't quite match that and that's one of the reasons why RCB weren't able to go through," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Gavaskar says when Kohli and AB de Villiers score big, it reflects on their scoreboard.

“…Because when he scores those big runs along with AB de Villiers, they invariably have big scores.”

Before the season got underway, Kohli sounded confident saying he has never felt so calm before a season because this time around, RCB have got a balanced squad. But Gavaskar feels bowling, as has been the case historically, continues to be their weak point.

“If anything, their bowling has always been their weak point. Even now, in this particular team, they have got an Aaron Finch, who is a fine T20 player, young Devdutt Padikkal, who began well and then Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, then you have really got it made,” he said.

He also advised RCB to find someone who can be a designated finisher and for that they have to rethink what role Shivam Dube can play in their Playing XI.

“I think where they need to do a little bit of thinking is give Shivam Dube a proper role. Dube has gone down and Sundar has gone up and down. If he can be given a role, and told to go out there and thrash the ball, it might help him. He is confused now. If they can get a solid player at No. 5, then it will ease the pressure of de Villiers and Virat,” he said .

RCB won seven of their first 10 matches before losing the next five including Friday night’s Eliminator to Sunrisers Hyderabad.