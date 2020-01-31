India captain Virat Kohli could soon star in the iconic ‘Man vs Wild‘ show with adventurer and TV presenter Bear Grylls.

Grylls, who is also a survival instructor, has rose to stardom with his popular show in which he can be seen tackling extreme conditions across the world.

The British ex-military man gained even more fan following among the Indian audiences after his episode with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

If he does manage to land the Indian skipper on his show, he surely take his following to another level.

Grylls is currently shooting a 14-part series in India, where celebrities like Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Kohli would be a part of it among other renowned personalities.

Meanwhile, Kohli is leading the Indian team in New Zealand where the side has already won the ongoing five-match T20I series, courtesy their victories in the first three matches.

During the third T20I at Hamilton, Kohli surpassed former India captain MS Dhoni to record most runs as India skipper in the shortest format. He also climbed up to the third spot in the all-time list of highest runs by captains in T20Is as well.

Following the T20Is, India will take on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series before concluding their tour with two Tests.