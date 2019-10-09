When Indian skipper Virat Kohli walks out to the middle at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune for the 2nd Test against South Africa on Thursday, he will become only the 17th player in the history of the game to lead in 50 or more Test matches.

Kohli will be only the second Indian captain to the landmark of 50 Tests as captain, after MS Dhoni, who captained India 60 times in Tests from 2008-2014. Ahead of the landmark, the skipper said he was grateful to be in the position.

“I only feel that I am lucky enough to be in this position,” Kolhi told BCCI.TV. “I am grateful that I have been able to play so many games for India, let alone captain so many game. It is a nice little landmark”.

After winning the first Test by 203 run, India will be looking to wrap up the series and despite impending landmark, Kohli said the focus is to win.

“Our focus is to win as many Test matches as possible; just win every game that we can. Stats and numbers never mattered to me, they don’t. (But)When the team recognizes these little things,it means something to you as player. I am grateful for everything that has happened to me in my career so far,” added Kohli.

Overall, Graeme Smith of South Africa leads the list of most matches as captain with 109 matches as captain out of the 117 Tests in his career. Smith, the SA’s youngest Test captain led his side in 108 matches, while he was in charge of the ICC XI that took on Australia in 2005.

Smith is the only player to have captained in more than 100 Tests. The second name on the list is Australia’s Allan Border with 93 Tests as captain followed by New Zealand’s Stephen Fleming with 80.

Dhoni’s tally of 60 puts him in the sixth position while Kohli, with the Pune Test will surpass India’s Sourav Ganguly, who captained India in 49 Tests between 2000 and 2005. Kohli will be at par with the likes of Viv Richards, Andrew Struass and Mark Taylor. Overall, Kohli has 80 Tests to his name so far.

In 49 Tests that Kohli has captained, India have won 29 matches and lost only 10, while 10 have been drawn. His win percentage as a captain is 59.18, third-best overall after Steve Waugh’s 71.92 and Ricky Ponting’s 62.33.