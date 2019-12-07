India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday thanked Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan for congratulating him after his stunning knock against the West Indies in the first T20I of the series. India rode on Kohli’s career-best score of unbeaten 94 to overhaul the 208-run target with eight balls to spare in Hyderabad.

Kohli replied on a tweet on Saturday and thanked the veteran actor saying: “Haha love the dialogue Sir. You’re always an inspiration.”

Bachchan was one of the first to wish Kohli on his innings on Friday and had quoted a famous dialogue from his superhit film – Amar Akbar Anthony. “Yaar, how many times I have told you this, don’t tease Virat, but you did not listen to me, now see he gave you a perfect response, look at West Indies’ face, how much he rattled them (with due respects to Anthony Bhai),” Bachchan had tweeted in Hindi.

On Friday night, Kohli thoroughly entertained the crowd at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium as he bettered his personal best and played an unbeaten knock to help India chase down the mammoth target.

Haha love the dialogue Sir. You’re always an inspiration. 🙌🏼 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 7, 2019



During the course of his 50-ball inning, the 31-year-old displayed an array of emotions. From getting into duels with the opposition players, complaining to the umpire, cursing himself and imitating opponent bowlers, Kohli did everything on the field while smashing the West Indies bowlers to all parts of the ground.

However, despite all the distractions – the Indian captain once again showed why he’s rated as one of the best in the business as he scripted another memorable chase for the Men in Blue. Kohli stayed at the crease until the very end and took his team over the line.

Courtesy the win, India took a 1-0 lead over West Indies in the three-match series.