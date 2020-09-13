Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has once again heaped high praise on India’s captain Virat Kohli and hailed his sensational progress as a batsman in modern era. While recalling Kohli’s formative years in international cricket, Akhtar called him a ‘brat’, but admitted that the transformation shown by Indian star is commendable and deserves high praise. Also Read - IPL 2020 Can Provide Challenging Practice to India, Australia Players Ahead of December Series: Ian Chappell

Speaking on a YouTube show – Cricket Baaz, 'Rawalpindi Express' also underlined the importance of constant support from team management which remained the catalyst behind Kohli's meteoric rise. "Virat Kohli has reached a whole new level, but who is behind the Kohli brand? In 2010-2011, Kohli was nowhere to be seen. He was part of the 'circle'; he was a brat like me. All of a sudden, the system supported him. The management went around him. He also realised that there's a lot of reputation at stake," Akhtar said.

The 45-year-old also showered praise on Indian cricket system and feels it helps in the growth of a player. Akhtar believes Kohli gained immensely from it as he received great support from BCCI which helped him become one of the leading international batsmen of the present generation.

Kohli made his ODI debut in 2008, played his first T20 in 2010, and made his Test debut in 2011. “It’s not his fault that he’s playing in an era of easy cricket, or if Sachin [Tendulkar] played in a tougher era or Wasim [Akram], Waqar [Younis] and Inzamam [ul-Haq] have played a much more competitive brand of cricket. So, if he’s scoring runs, what we can say about it?” Akhtar wondered.

Akhtar said runs speak on behalf of Kohli, who has scored 7,240 runs in 86 Tests, 11,867 in 248 ODIs, and 2,794 in 82 T20 Internationals.

Recently, the Pakistan legend faced a lot of flak and criticism for his repeated praise for India and continuous bashing of Pakistan cricket.

“I criticise India as well. But if Virat Kohli has 12,000 runs, what else you can say. Rohit Sharma has two [three] double centuries in one-day cricket, what can you say? The opponent’s qualities should be known to us. Kohli has become the greatest batsman. What can you say? Should I say: he is a bad person or he is not a good player?” Akhtar argued.