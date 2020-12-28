India captain Virat Kohli wins the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ‘ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade’ on Monday. In the past decade, Kohli’s incredible record across all three formats helped him notch all the top honours at the ICC Awards. The International Cricket Council made the announcement via their official Twitter handle, bestowing the honour on Kohli, who scored 66 out of his 70 international hundreds, in the ‘ICC Awards’ period. In the same period, Kohli was also the batsman with most fifties – 94, most runs – 20396 – besides having the maximum average of 56.97 among players with 70 plus innings. Also Read - 2nd Test, Day 3: India Take Control as Australia Fall Apart in Melbourne

Earlier, Kohli had also won the ODI men’s Player of the Decade award. The Indian skipper is already a winner of 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, 2013 ICC Champions Trophy in England. He is also the only Asian captain to register a Test series win in Australia in 2018-19 tour. Also Read - Highlights 2nd Test, Day 3 Australia vs India: AUS 133/6, Lead IND by 2 Runs at Stumps

Speaking after receiving the award, the 32-year-old said: “Firstly it’s a great honour for me to receive this award. Moments that I hold closest to my heart in the last decade definitely has to be the World Cup win in 2011, the Champions Trophy win in 2013 and winning the series in Australia in 2018. I hold them dearly in my heart.” Also Read - IPL Team Was Announced: Shoaib Akhtar Slams ICC For Not Picking Any Pakistan Cricketer in T20I Team of The Decade

“My only intention was to make winning contributions for the team and I just strive to do that in every game. Stats just become the byproduct of what you want to do on the field.”

The incredible Virat Kohli wins the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade 🙌 🏏 Most runs in the #ICCAwards period: 20,396

💯 Most hundreds: 66

🙌 Most fifties: 94

🅰️ Highest average among players with 70+ innings: 56.97

🏆 2011 @cricketworldcup champion

🇮🇳 VIRAT KOHLI is the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade 👏👏 🔝 Only player with 10,000-plus ODI runs in the #ICCAwards period

💯 39 centuries, 48 fifties

🅰️ 61.83 average

✊ 112 catches A run machine 💥🙌



Meanwhile, Australia’s Steve Smith won the ICC Test cricketer of the decade award while Afghanistan legspinner Rashid Khan was named the T20I cricketer of the decade.

MS Dhoni was given the ICC Spirit of Cricket award for having recalled Ian Bell in Nottingham in 2011 following a dramatic run-out.

On Sunday, Kohli was appointed as the captain of ‘ICC Men’s Test Team of the Decade’. With this huge honour, Kohli has once again stamped his pre-eminence in world cricket. Besides being named captain of Test side, the right-hand batsman is the only player in the world to have been voted in the teams of the decade in all formats. Experienced spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the only other Indian cricketer included in the famed playing XI.

Kohli is already India’s most successful captain in Test cricket – with 33 wins in 56 Test matches.