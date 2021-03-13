India captain Virat Kohli’s decision to rest his deputy Rohit Sharma from the first T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday surprised fans and experts both. After a stellar run in the four-match Test series against England, Rohit was expected to carry his form in the shorter format as well. But Kohli’s decision to rest Rohit in the first couple of T20Is shocked many. Former India opener Virender Sehwag also reacted strongly on Rohit’s omission and fired some shots at captain Kohli for his decision. Also Read - Virat Kohli Should Get Rohit Sharma Back For 2nd T20I vs England, Here's Why

India made a horrible start after losing the toss and lost the wickets of skipper Kohli and openers – KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan inside first five overs. India were reduced for 20/3. "If Rohit Sharma is present, then he should be kept in the team. The public comes to see players like Rohit. I am his fan myself. If he does not play, my TV will be turned off," Sehwag said during Cricbuzz Live show.

Ealier, India captain confirmed in the pre-match press conference that Rohit and Rahul would be opening the innings. However, it came as a surprise to many when Kohli revealed during the toss that the team management decided to rest India's vice-captain for 'a couple of matches'.

“It was said that Rohit Sharma will take a break in a couple of matches, but does this rule apply for Virat Kohli as well. As a captain, I don’t think he comes and says that I will take a break for the next two or three matches. I don’t remember a time captain Kohli has taken a break by himself. If the skipper is not taking a break, so how does he give others the break? That should depend on the player,” Sehwag added.

Both Rahul – 1 off 4 balls – and Dhawan – 4 off 12 balls – failed to leave a mark with the bat in the first T20I.

Rohit was in superb form with the bat in the Test series. He scored 345 runs in 7 innings at an average of 57.50. Rohit was India’s highest run-getter and in good touch with the bat.

“If Rohit has played the four Tests and performed well and he is in form, so he would be waiting desperately to get back to white-ball cricket and transfer that form. In Test cricket, you don’t get the freedom to express yourself, so when the white-ball comes players generally think ‘why should I defend when I can bat freely, hit fours and sixes while entertaining myself and the crowd as well’,” Sehwag further added.

Later, Sehwag went on to raise the question that if Rohit comes back in the side, will Kohli take his share of rest.

“So the question is whether Virat Kohli will rest himself when Rohit comebacks and plays? Whenever you feel like, you (Kohli) give a break to Rohit, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, but the same doesn’t apply to you?”