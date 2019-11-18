Apart from their teekha Poha and meethi Jalebi, Indore has one more attraction which has brought equal limelight to the city when compared to these delicacies. Yes, you’ve guessed it right we’re talking about the “Dancing Traffic Cop” – Ranjit Singh here. With more than a lakh followers on Facebook and over 2 crore, YouTube views – Ranjit is arguably the “world-famous” traffic cop belonging to a small city.

During the first Test between India and Bangladesh, Ranjit, a self-proclaimed cricket enthusiast was stationed near the Holkar Stadium to ensure smooth functioning of the team buses in the cricket-mad city. Known for his Michael Jackson styled moves and entertaining traffic management methods, Ranjit is an instant hit among the general public and as well among the celebrities.

While being stationed near the VIP gate of Holkar stadium, Ranjit got a chance of meeting some of the former India cricketers including Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman, Gautam Gambhir and Deep Dasgupta. Excited to meet the who’s who Indian cricket, the 41-year-old policeman utilized the opportunity to interact with the legendary Gavaskar and Laxman during his meeting.

“I’ve seen your videos on YouTube. I wanted to meet you once. The way you work is very exciting. Keep it up,” Gavaskar told Ranjit as quoted by Mid-Day.



Laxman even joked with the policeman, saying “If an international fast bowler does as much activity as you, even he will suffer from a knee injury. Bhaiya, your knee is okay, na? Where do you bring so much energy from,” Laxman asked the cop?

However, it was Ranjit’s reply which stole the show as he responded in a witty manner saying, “Sir, I am very conscious about my fitness. I’ve been doing this for the last 15 years.”