Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed has revealed he was asked to fix matches or else his professional career would be cut short.

In an interview to Cricket Pakistan, Javed, one of the finest fast bowlers of his time, also claimed that a former international cricketer approached players with offers to rig matches.

"Lavish cars and millions of rupees were handed over to a cricketer," Javed was quoted as saying by the news channel. "I was also asked to fix matches and was told that if I did not comply, my career would be finished."

He continued, “Players were approached with match-fixing offers through a former cricketer named Saleem Pervez,”

Pervez played just one ODI for Pakistan, against West Indies in 1980 and passed away in April 2013. He had already confessed to offering money to Saleem Malik and Mushtaq Ahmed as per the 1998 Qayyum report.

Javed, a right-arm pacer, played 22 Tests and 163 ODIs for Pakistan, took a combined 236 wickets in international cricket. He was part of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup winning team and retired in 1998.

The 47-year-old, in an earlier interview, had alleged that due to his strong stance against match-fixing, people tried to sideline him from tours and there was an attempt to ostracise him as well.

“When I came to know about fixing, I took a strong stance and stood by it. I don’t regret the fact that it shortened my career as I strongly believe in my values. People tried to sideline me from tours because of my stance and would also reprimand those people who would talk to me,” he said.