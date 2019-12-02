Manish Pandey had a very memorable day on Sunday as he lead his team Karnataka to a rare white-ball double with a one-run win over Tamil Nadu in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20. Karnataka had earlier won The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019-20 final, beating Tamil Nadu.

He not only top-scored for his team with an unbeaten 60 but also played a crucial hand in the dying stages of the match with the run-out of well-set Vijay Shankar, that swung the match in Karnakta’s favour.

Pandey was adjudged the man of the match.

In the post-match presentation, BCCI’s Amol Mazumdar lauded Pandey’s effort and went on to ask about the upcoming limited-over series against West Indies, starting December 6, in which Pandey has made it to the the T20I squad.

Muzumdar asked Pandey, “Looking forward to the India series?”. And while on any other day, Pandey would have replied with a resounding yes, but on Sunday, the Karnataka played replied, “Yes, yes, before that there’s a big series to come. Getting married tomorrow.”

Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy won. But @im_manishpandey still has a lot to look forward to. Here’s more from the post-match presentation ceremony 👉👉 https://t.co/i4m5FVGndI#KARvTN @paytm #MushtaqAliT20 pic.twitter.com/uLjuOF8ztL — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 1, 2019

Pandey is set to tie the knot on Monday to actress Ashrita Shetty at a hotel in Mumbai.

Pandey will be travelling to Mumbai from Surat by road to join his family for the wedding. The wedding will be attended by the couple’s close friends and relatives. A few members of the Indian Cricket Team, as well as the domestic cricketers, will be attending the wedding too.