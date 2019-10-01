Virat Kohli, the 9th richest athlete in Instagram’s ‘Rich List’ for sports for 2019, has bared it all – well almost – in his latest post on the photo-blogging platform, promoting an innerwear brand.

The Indian skipper who earns close to $196.000 per post on Instagram gave his female fans something to drool over in the ’40 second’ video promoting one8 innerwear with the tag line Being restless is no more uncomfortable.

Kohli is flaunting his chiseled body in the video and can been seen running, shadow boxing and doing pull ups and even does the ‘slow walks’ that will put to shame acclaimed models.

The video is part of the e-commerce giant Flipkart’s #TheBigBillionDays promotion. The link to which is in his bio, which unfortunately, at the moment, is not working.

What the video here:



The video that was posted Monday evening has so far garnered 966,032 views.

Kohli is among the top 10 in Instagram ‘Rich List’ for sports for 2019 that is headed by Juventus and Portugal superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Virat Kohli is the only cricketer in the top 16 of the sports list. The India captain, who is among the most-followed cricketers in the sport, is also the only cricketer in Forbes list of world’s highest-paid athletes for 2019. According to the Forbes 2019 list, Virat Kohli is estimated to earn $21m from endorsements and $4m from salary and winnings, taking his total tally to $25m for the last 12 months.