Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Wellington vs Northern Knights Prediction, Ford Trophy 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 16 WEL vs NK: The 2019–20 Ford Trophy is the 49th season of the Ford Trophy, the List A cricket tournament in New Zealand. It is the ninth in a sponsorship deal between New Zealand Cricket and Ford Motor Company. It is currently taking place between November 2019 and February 2020. As per the previous edition of the competition, the tournament features ten rounds of matches. Wellington are the defending champions.

TOSS – The toss between Wellington vs Northern Knights will take place at 3:00 AM (IST).

Time: 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

My Dream11 Team

Devon Conway (C), Michael Bracewell (VC), Dean Brownlie, Henry Cooper, Andrew Fletcher, BJ Watling (WK), Anton Devcich, Brett Hampton, Logan Van Beek, Brett Randell, Neil Wagner

WEL vs NK Probable Playing XIs

Wellington: Andrew Fletcher, Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell (C), Jakob Bhula, Fraser Colson, Adam Leonard, Jamie Gibson, Lauchie Johns (WK), Logan Van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Iain McPeake

Northern Knights: Anton Devcich, Dean Brownlie, Henry Cooper, Katene Clarke, Joe Carter (C), BJ Watling (WK)/Peter Bocock (WK), Zak Gibson, Brett Hampton, Brett Randell, Anurag Verma, Neil Wagner

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Michael Bracewell

Vice-captain Options: Devon Conway, BJ Watling

Squads

Northern Knights: Katene Clarke, Dean Brownlie, Joe Carter(c), Peter Bocock(w), HR Cooper, Anton Devcich, Brett Randell, Brett Hampton, Neil Wagner, Anurag Verma, Zak Gibson, Joe Walker, BJ Watling

Wellington: Andrew Fletcher, Jakob Bhula, Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell(c), Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Lauchie Johns(w), Ian McPeake, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Michael Snedden, Adam Leonard

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WEL Dream11 Team/ NK Dream11 Team/ Wellington Dream11 Team/ Northern Knights Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more