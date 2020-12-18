Fast bowling legend Brett Lee has invited India captain Virat Kohli to have his child in Australia and quipped that the kid may go on to don Baggy Green one day. Kohli is awaiting the birth of his first child with wife Anushka Sharma in January and is set to return home after the conclusion of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Also Read - LIVE India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, Pink Ball Test Adelaide: Cummins Removes Shaw Cheaply, Australia Dent India Early

Kohli had asked for leave ahead of the Australia tour which BCCI granted him.

"If you would like to Mr. Kohli, you are welcome to have your child in Australia. Because we will accept you. If you have a little girl, fantastic. If you have a little boy, fantastic. They might become a Baggy Green," Brett Lee said in an interview to Mid-Day.

Meanwhile, the talk of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series has been focused around Kohli and Australian Steve Smith but Lee is looking forward to lesser known players.

“It is pretty hard to go past Virat Kohli and Steven Smith. But I am actually looking forward to the lesser known players. These are players who are not at the echelon of world class yet,” Lee said.

“They are players who have only played a handful of matches, like Marnus Labuschagne for Australia, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw for India, those types of guys. I want to see those young guys step up to the play,” he added.

When asked to pick cricketers from the current India and Australia squads he likes to watch, Lee said, “I think in the Australian team I would have to say Pat Cummins, and in the Indian cricket team, I love watching I mean I can pick 30 of them, but I like watching Rohit Sharma play when he plays his pull shot.”

India and Australia are currently locked in an intense battle in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide which will be followed by second match in Melbourne, third in Sydney and fourth in Perth.