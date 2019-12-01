Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies Emerging Team vs Leeward Islands Super50 Cup 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Final Match WIE vs LEI at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad: After exhilarating action of cricket for nearly 45 days, it has all boiled down to the final clash of West Indies’ premier ODI tournament – Super50 Cup 2019-20. In the summit clash of the tournament, West Indies Emerging team will take on Leeward Islands on Sundat at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Both the sides ended on the second position in their respective groups in the league stage. Starting the rubber as favourites – Leeward Islands look like a well-oiled unit on the papaer with the likes of Kieran Powell and Devon Thomas striking top form with the bat. Powell has amassed 511 runs whereas Thomas has scored 353 runs in the on-going tournament. The duo will play a vital role if their team wants to seal the title. In bowling, they have Sheena Berridge, who has grabbed as many as 21 wickets in eight outings.

With the likes of Keon Harding, Ashmead Nedd and Joshua Da Silva in their ranks, West Indies Emerging team also appear to have ticked all the boxes before the big final against the strong Islands’ unit. The team has displayed some brilliant team effort in the group stages.

TOSS – The toss between West Indies Emerging Team and Leeward Islands will take place at 10.30 PM (IST).

Time: 11 PM IST.

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Joshua Da Silva (VC)

Batsmen – Kieran Powell, Montcin Hodge, Kimani Melius, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo

All-Rounders – Terrance Warde, Kevin Sinclair,

Bowlers – Sheeno Berridge (C), Ashmead Nedd, Keon Harding

WIE vs LEI Probable Playing XIs

West Indies Emerging Team: Kimani Melius, Gidron Pope, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Justin Greaves, Yannic Cariah (C), Roland Cato, Dominic Drakes, Kevin Sinclair, Keon Harding, Jermaine Levy, Ashmead Nedd.

Leeward Islands: Montcin Hodge, Kieran Powell, Amir Jangoo, Devon Thomas, Keacy Carty, Jahmar Hamilton (C), Akeem Saunders, Terrance Warde, Quinton Boatswain, Jason Campbell, Sheeno Berridge.

WIE vs LEI SQUADS

West Indies Emerging Team: Kimani Melius, Leonardo Julian, Ashmead Nedd, Jayden Seales, Dominic Drakes, Kevin Sinclair, Keon Harding, Gidron Pope, Joshua Da Silva (Wk), Justin Greaves, Yannic Cariah (C), Roland Cato, Jermaine Levy, and Camarie Boyce.

Leeward Islands: Jahmar Hamilton (C), Akeem Saunders, Terrance Warde, Yannick Leonard, Jeremiah Louis, Quinton Boatswain, Montcin Hodge, Kieran Powell, Amir Jangoo, Devon Thomas, Keacy Carty, Jason Campbell, Kezron Archibald, and Sheeno Berridge.

