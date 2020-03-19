With coronavirus projected to be at its peak in June in the UK, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has offered to host England‘s home Test series against West Indies in the Caribbean. Also Read - Roger Federer Starts Tennis-at-home Challenge With Pro Tips; Nominates Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bear Grylls For Solo Drill Video

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has already suggested that recreational cricket be suspended in the country in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the possibility of cricket season in England getting delayed high now, their scheduled Test series against West Indies will suffer.

The first Test between the two teams is set to get underway from June 4.

“I’ve spoken to Tom Harrison (ECB chief executive) a couple of times in the last few days and assured him that we will be as flexible, supportive and helpful as possible,” CWI chief executive Jonny Grave told ESPNcricinfo. “To that end, yes, we have offered to host the series here in the Caribbean if that is deemed helpful. The ECB would retain all commercial and broadcast rights.

The report further claimed that CWI have also offered to England’s home Test series against Pakistan, scheduled for July, as well.

“This is not about us trying to take advantage of the situation,” Grave said. “It’s about the cricket community working together at a difficult time for everyone and, one of the many great things about the Caribbean is, we can play cricket all year round. There has long been a special relationship between the cricket communities in the Caribbean and England and we wanted to make it clear we will do everything we can to help.”

While nothing is confirmed, discussions are going on between the two parties.

ECB is set to hold a meeting with 18 county clubs on Thursday to discuss the future of 2020 season in wake of coronavirus threat.