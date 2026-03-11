Home

Cricket West Indies STEPS in as ICC charter flights delay, players to fly home from Kolkata on...

West Indies cricket team and coaching staff will fly home after being stuck in Kolkata since March 1 due to ICC charter flight delays amid West Asia tensions post-T20 World Cup 2026.

West Indies players to fly home from Kolkata on commercial flights. (Source: IANS)

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has organized commercial flights for its players and coaching staff to return home from India as there were delays in the scheduled flights chartered by the ICC. The team has been stranded in Kolkata since March 1 following their exit from the T20 World Cup 2026 due to escalating tensions in West Asia, which disrupted the team’s return plan.

CWI revealed that several squad members from the squad have already arranged their departures, while the remaining players and staff are scheduled to fly out on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“As is customary for both men’s and women’s ICC World Cups, all travel and accommodation arrangements for participating teams are coordinated and managed by the ICC.” CWI statement read

“The charter flight, intended to transport both the West Indies and South Africa teams, was repeatedly delayed. After completing play, the West Indies squad remained in India for nine (9) days awaiting travel. However, ongoing uncertainty surrounding the ICC-organized charter, as a result of global tensions and aviation regulations, made the situation increasingly distressing.” CWI added

CWI confirmed that board coordinated with players to arrange commercial travel

Cricket West Indies confirmed that the board coordinated with players and partners to arrange commercial travel, with some members already departed and the remaining squad scheduled to leave on March 10 and 11, 2026.

“In the interest of the well-being and safety of its players and support staff, Cricket West Indies advised the ICC that it was no longer prudent to continue waiting on the charter arrangements, which remain uncertain. Multiple approaches have since been made through CWI, players, and other partners, in coordination with the ICC, to secure commercial travel to facilitate the squad’s safe return. It is important to note that some players and staff have already departed, with the remaining members scheduled to depart today, Tuesday, 10th March, and tomorrow, Wednesday, 11th March 2026.” CWI further said

“Cricket West Indies appreciates the concern and interest of fans and key stakeholders in the resolution of this matter and wishes to thank all parties for their support and patience.” CWI concluded

The West Indies and South Africa teams were scheduled to depart over the weekend. However, on Sunday morning (March 8), the ICC informed them that a charter flight had been arranged, scheduled to leave Kolkata at 2:30 am on Tuesday, March 10, with a planned stop in Johannesburg before continuing to Antigua.

WI and SA remain stuck in India after flights face repeated cancellations

On Monday, the ICC informed both teams that the scheduled charter flight had been cancelled. Later that day, the squads were told a new charter was set for 2 pm on Tuesday, but this flight was also cancelled. According to an ICC email, the cancellations were due to airports at both destinations issuing notices preventing ad-hoc charter flights from refueling until further notice.

For over a week, the West Indies and South Africa squads have been stranded in India, which led the players and coaching staff frustrated over the delays on social media. So far, the ICC has not released any official statement regarding the situation.

