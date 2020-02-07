Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies U19 vs Australia U19 5th Place Playoff – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match WI-U19 vs AU-U19, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 in Benoni: In the 5th place Playoff in the ongoing ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020, West Indies Under 19 team will take on Australia U19 at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Friday. Aiming to finish the tournament on a high, West Indies colts will leave no stone unturned to put their best game forward in the match against Australia Under 19 side. After beating the hosts South Africa by four wickets, WI look set and have all their bases covered. In batting, Kelvin Anderson, Leonardo Julien and Kimani Melius will be having the responsibility to provide them a solid foundation. Meanwhile, in bowling Ashmead Nedd and Jayden Seales will be the ones who have to continue their good run in the tournament.

Barring a couple of odd defeats, Australia U19 team had a fair outing in the competition so far. In the fifth-place playoff game, they will look to avenge the loss of their previous defeat. Tanveer Sangha has turned out to be the biggest positive for Australia. He has grabbed 15 wickets with one five-wicket haul and two four-wicket hauls.

TOSS – The toss between West Indies U19 and Australia U19 will take place at 1 PM (IST).

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Leonardo Julian (C)

Batters – Kimani Melius, Sam Fanning (C), Kevlon Anderson, Lachlan Hearne

All-Rounders- Joshua James (VC), Nyeem Young, Liam Scott

Bowler- Matthew Willans, Matthew Patrick, Bradley Simpson

WI-U19 vs AU-U19 Probable Playing XIs

West Indies U19: Kimani Melius (C), Leonardo Julian (WK), Kevlon Anderson, Kirk McKenzie, Antonio Morris, Nyeem Young, Matthew Patrick, Joshua James, Ashmead Nedd, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds

Australia U19: Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, MacKenzie Harvey (C), Lachlan Hearne, Oliver Davies, Patrick Rowe (WK), Liam Scott, Tanveer Sangha, Connor Sully/Matthew Willans, Todd Murphy, Bradley Simpson.

WI-U19 vs AU-U19 SQUADS

West Indies U19: Kimani Melius (C), Leonardo Julien (wk), Kelvon Anderson, Kirk McKenzie, Antonio Morris, Matthew Patrick, Nyeem Young, Joshua James, Ashmead Nedd, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Daniel Beckford, Matthew Forde, Mbeki Joseph, Avinash Mahabirsingh.

Australia U19: Liam Scott, Sam Fanning, Mackenzie Harvey (C), Lachlan Hearne, Oliver Davies, Cooper Connolly, Patrick Rowe (wk), Tanveer Sangha, Liam Marshall, Bradley Simpson, Matthew Willans, Todd Murphy, Corey Kelly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Connor Sully.

