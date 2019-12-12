Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team West Indies U19 vs England Under19 Prediction Tri-Nation Under-19 – Cricket Tips For Today’s 5th Youth ODI WI-U19 vs EN-U19: West Indies Under19, England Under19 and Sri Lanka Under19 will battle each other in the Under 19 Tri-Nation Series. A total of nine matches will be played with all teams playing each other twice with the top two teams finding a place in the final on December 21 in Antigua. The 5th Youth ODI will be played between West Indies U19 and England U19 on Friday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

TOSS – The toss between West Indies U19 vs England Under19 will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

My Dream11 Team

Cox, L Julien(C), D Mousley(VC), K Anderson, K Melius, L Goldsworthy, M Forde, N Young, G Balderson, H Qadri, J Searles

WI-U19 vs EN-U19 Probable Playing XIs

West Indies U19: Nyeem Young, Kimani Melius (c), Ashmead Nedd, Kelvon Anderson, Matthew Forde, Mbeki Joseph, Leonardo Julien (wk), Kirk McKenzie, Matthew Patrick, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds

England Under19: Dan Mousley, Sam Young, Jordan Cox (wk), Jack Haynes, Lewis Goldsworthy, Joey Evison, George Balderson (c), Luke Hollman, Scott Currie, Blake Cullen, Hamidullah Qadri

SQUADS

England Under19: Dan Mousley, Sam Young, Jordan Cox (wk), Jack Haynes, Lewis Goldsworthy, Joey Evison, George Balderson (c), Luke Hollman, Scott Currie, Blake Cullen, Hamidullah Qadri, Ben Charlesworth, Tom Clark, George Hill, Kasey Aldridge, Harry Duke

West Indies U19: Nyeem Young, Kimani Melius (c), Ashmead Nedd, Kelvon Anderson, Matthew Forde, Mbeki Joseph, Leonardo Julien (wk), Kirk McKenzie, Matthew Patrick, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Daniel Beckford, Joshua James, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Antonio Morris

