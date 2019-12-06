Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies Under-19 vs England Under-19 1st Youth ODI U19 Tri-Series 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s WI U-19 vs EN U-19 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium: In the 1st Match of U19 Tri-Series 2019, host West Indies will square off against England in Antigua on Friday. Sri Lanka are the third team of the tri-series that runs from December 6 to December 21. Each team will play six matches with the top two at the end of the league stage entering the final. The matches will be played at two venues – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and Coolidge Cricket Ground.

TOSS – The toss between West Indies Under-19 and England Under-19 will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

My Dream11 Team

Leonardo Julien, Ben Charlesworth (captain), Tom Clark, Jack Haynes, Kirk Mckenzie, Kimani Melius, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Balderson, Hamidullah Qadri, Ashmead Nedd (vice-captain)

WI U-19 vs EN U-19 Squads

West Indies Under-19: Kimani Melius (captain), Kelvon Anderson, Daniel Beckford, Leonardo Julien, Jayden Seales, Matthew Forde, Joshua James, Kirk McKenzie, Ramon Simmonds (wk), Mbeki Joseph, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Antonio Morris, Ashmead Need, Matthew Patrick, Nyeem Young

England Under-19: Ben Charlesworth, Jack Haynes, Luke Hollman, Jordan Cox (wk), George Balderson (captain), Kasey Aldridge, Hamidullah Qadri, Tom Clark, Blake Cullen, Joey Evison, Lewis Goldsworthy, George Hill, Dan Mousley, Scott Currie, Harry Duke, Sam Young

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WI U-19 Dream11 Team/ England Under-19 Dream11 Team/ EN U-19 Dream11 Team/ West Indies Under-19 Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips and Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.