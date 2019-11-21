What is the price of Pink cricket ball in India?

The interest around India’s Day-Night Test debut has reached fever pitch with the opening four day of the contest being a complete sold-out at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. India face Bangladesh in their maiden such assignment from Friday and the hosts will aim to continue their excellent form kicktstaring the pink revolution.

The Test will be played with pink ball as opposed to the red ones used for the day games.

Wondering how much the pink cricket ball cost?

Well, you can either buy it from sporting good stores or order online. Apart from the popular e-shopping platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, you can get it from other stores.

Below are the list of websites and price

#sgcricket.com: Price of an individual (club) ball – INR 799

#Khelmart.com: Price of SS Incredi 12 Ball Set INR Rs.2580 (currently out of stock though)

#Flipkart: Range starts from INR 159 to INR 2,999 (Pack of 6 Balls)

#Amazon: Range starts from INR 149 to INR 10,650 (Pack of 30 Balls)

India’s Pink-Ball Debut

Here’s everything you should know about the D/N Test:

Date: November 22-26, 2019

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Capacity: 68,000

Ticket Prices: INR 50, INR 100, INR 150 (all per day)

Pink-Ball Stat Attack

This will be the 12th such Test to be played with a pink ball

Australia have played the most no. of day-night Tests – five- winning all of them.

Aussie speedster Mitchell Starc is the most successful pink-ball bowler with 25 wickets so far

Azhar Ali is the most successful pink-ball batsman with 456 runs from six innings

*Price as on November 21, 2019.

