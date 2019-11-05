A first-of-its-kind superhero show based on India captain Virat Kohli will hit the airwaves in India and in 70 plus countries through Star network worldwide and Hotstar on Tuesday, on his 31st birthday.

Super ‘V’ is a show about a 15-year old a cricketing prodigy who discovers his superpowers, fights the biggest super villains and saves the world.

The show, Super ‘V’, gives young teenagers the opportunity to relate to the story of this young superhero and try and understand how to deal with situations and dilemmas that teenagers of today face, a statement said.

The show will be focusing on young Virat’s relationship with the people in his world who comprise of his parents, sister, friends and his teachers. Just like every other teenager, he is a fun loving yet temperamental teenager who takes the viewer through his adventurous journey while showcasing the relationship he shares with his family and friends. The action-adventure series will show young Virat battle some of the biggest villains to save the world.

“It is essential to have a complete upbringing with a good balance of academics and sports. As a teenager, inculcating values such as discipline, leadership and integrity, prove to be stepping stones in developing an individual’s overall personality,” Virat Kohli said at an event.

“I had the opportunity to connect with Super V and give him a little clarity in thought. In today’s world, children are always looking up to superheroes for inspiration, and I believe Super V aims to send out the right message to young viewers. I am ecstatic to be a part of this concept and to be associated with Star,” he added.

Super V premieres at 3.30 pm on Star Plus, Star Sports, Disney and Marvel HQ. If you are unable to catch it on television, the animated series will also stream on Hotstar.