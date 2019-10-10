South Africa handed Test debut to tearaway pacer Anrich Nortje in the 2nd Test against India to Pune, in favour of spinner Dane Piedt, making him the the 337th Test player for the Proteas on Thursday.

Nortje, 25, right-arm fast bowler from who has played for Eastern Province, Eastern Province Under-19s and South African Schools. Known for his raw pace, Nortje can consistently clock over 145 kmph and has so far been seen as an white-ball specialist and is counted as South Africa’s next generation of players alongside KAgiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Zubayr Hamza.

He made his ODI debut for South Africa against Sri Lanka in March 2019. In April, he was named in South Africa’s squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cupbut was was ruled out of the tournament with a hand injury and replaced by Chris Morris.

He made his T20I debut for South Africa, against India, on 18 September 2019.

In 47 First-class matches Nortje has 162 wickets to his name at 25.72. Nortje made a name for himself in the inaugural edition of the Mzansi Super League which led to a an IPL contract with Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 20 lakh. He played for Cape Town Blitz in the MSL.

India won the toss and opted to bat first in Pune with India also adding a pacer in the form of Umesh Yadav in place of Hanuma Vihari. This is Kohli’s 50th Test match as skipper, making him only th second Indian player after MS Dhoni to led India in 50 or more Tests. Dhoni has led India in 60 Tests.