Australia spin legend Shane Warne suggests developing a cricket ball which is heavy on one side thereby eliminating the need of any external aid for it to shine and thus swing. Also Read - Smartphone Without 'Aarogya Setu' App Will Draw Punishment For Users in Gautam Buddh Nagar

His unique solution is the latest in the list of ideas being thrown around as cricket prepares for a post-coronavirus world where one of its traditional practices namely usage of saliva on ball has come under close scrutiny. Also Read - England 'Door Still Open' For Alex Hales: Eoin Morgan

The ICC is even considering to legalise ball-tampering if it decides to ban application of saliva. Also Read - Massive Global TV Audience Would Help Cricket Survive Financial Crisis: Ali Bacher Backs Matches in Empty Stadiums

“Why can’t the ball be weighted on one side so it always swings? It would be like a taped tennis ball or like with the lawn bowls,” Warne told Sky Sports. “I’m not sure you’d want it to hoop around corners like Wasim (Akram) and Waqar (Younis) but it could swing and give the seamer something on flat wickets when it’s hot and the pitch is at its flattest on day two, day three.”

Warne, Test cricket’s second most prolific wicket-taker, says it will end the practice of ball-tampering and also raise the level of competition between bat and ball.

“It would actually be a really good way to move forward, as you know no one needs to do anything to the ball. You wouldn’t have to worry about anyone tampering with it with bottle tops, sandpaper, or whatever. It would be a good competition between bat and ball,” he said.

Warne says his idea will do a lot to restore the balance between bat and ball as well.

“Have a look at how the bats have evolved,” he said. “If you pick up one of the bats you started with in the 80s, and then one you used at the end of your career, it’s like four of your old ones stuck together – but the thing is lighter! So why has the ball not evolved? If anything, it has got worse,” he said.