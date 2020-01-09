Dream11 Prediction and Tips

West Indies vs Ireland Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Ireland tour of West Indies 2020, Probable Playing 11, 2nd ODI – Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match WI vs IRE at Kensington Oval, Barbados: After an impressive show in all departments of the game in the first ODI, West Indies will look to seal the series against Ireland in the second game of the three-match series at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Under the inspirational leadership of Kieron Pollard, West Indies’ continued to impress in the limited-overs format as they further widened the head-to-head gulf between the two sides. West Indies have now won eight of the nine completed games against Ireland. While Sheldon Cottrell continued to impress, Alzarri Joseph’s match-winning spell of 4/32 would have pleased the management immensely, as must have the return in form of opener Evin Lewis, who powered the run-chase with a stroke-filled unbeaten 99.

Meanwhile, Ireland looked rusty on their return to ODI cricket after nearly six months. A collective batting failure presented little chance to their bowlers to make a game out of it. Each of their top four got starts, as did the keeper-batsman Lorcan Tucker, who top-scored with 31. Their hopes rest on the experienced men – skipper Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, William Porterfield and the dynamic Kevin O’ Brien – to give themselves a chance to take the series into the decider in Grenada.

TOSS – The toss between West Indies vs Ireland will take place at 10:30 PM (IST).

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (C)

Batters – William Porterfield, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Evin Lewis

All-Rounders – Kevin O’Brien, Roston Chase

Bowlers – Boyd Rankin, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph (VC)

WI vs IRE Probable XIs

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (C), Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie (C), William Porterfield, Kevin O’Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Andy McBrine, Boyd Rankin.

WI vs IRE SQUADS

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (C), Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Sunil Ambris, Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Boyd Rankin, William Porterfield, Gary Wilson, Craig Young, James McCollum.

