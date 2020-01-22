India cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri has said he is obsessed with winning a world cup title and that he’ll do everything at his disposal to fulfil that ambition. 2020 is the year of T20 World Cup to be held later this year and the preparations for it have already started with the recent limited-overs series wins against Sri Lanka and Australia at homes.

New Zealand tour is India’s next assignment that gets underway from Friday this week with a five-match T2oI series and the team is aiming to strengthening every aspects of their game. “That toss will be taken out of the equation, we will play well irrespective of conditions, of opponents and in every country of the world. That’s what our aim is and that is what we are chasing. Yes, the World Cup remains an obsession and we will do all to fulfil that ambition,” Shastri told PTI.

He added, “The word ‘I’ is not there in our dictionary. It’s ‘we’. That’s what this team stands for. It celebrates each other’s achievements because it’s the team that wins.”

India came back strongly after losing the first ODI against Australia to win the three-match ODI series 2-1 which Shastri says was an example of their mental strength and ability to perform under pressure. “The Australia series was proof of the mental strength and the ability to play under pressure. After the hammering at the Wankhede, to come back and play like the way we did, merits a lot of credit and praise. It showed courage and as Virat used the word brave, it showed we are unafraid to play brave cricket and with intent,” Shastri said.

While their performance deserves credit but Shastri is already looking ahead into the future. “This team lives in the present. Whatever has happened in the past is history. We look to do what we did well in the past, in future also,” he said.

The Indian cricket team has been hit by a spate of injuries with Shikhar Dhawan (dislocated shoulder) and Ishant Sharma (ankle tear) the latest victims. Dhawan has been ruled out of the entire limited-overs leg of New Zealand tour while Ishant is also likely to miss the two Tests scheduled.

“Very sad because he (Dhawan) is a senior player. He is a match-winner. When someone suffers an injury of that sort, everyone is hurt in the team,” he said.

While there have been doubts over whether Kedar Jadhav fits into the Indian team’s long-term plans, Shastri has a clear mindset. “Kedar is an integral part of the ODI team that will play in New Zealand. He will be treated like every other player,” he said.