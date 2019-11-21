Ever heard of an entire team being bowled out for a single-digit total? And this when their opponent plundered a jaw-dropping 761/4 in 45 overs?

Sounds bizarre enough?

Wait, it gets better.

An U-16 Harris Shield 45-over-a-side match between Swami Vivekananda International School and Children’s Welfare Centre School is possibly the leading contender for producing the weirdest scorecard in cricket’s history.

Children’s Welfare Centre School were left to climb Mt. Everest and they hardly managed to take one step forward. In reply to the mountain of runs, they were bowled out for 7, all scored through extras and with none of their batsman managing a single run.

Swami Vivekananda International School from Borivali amassed 761/4 thanks to a triple century from Meet Mayekar who blasted an unbeaten 338 off 134 deliveries. His innings was studded with seven sixes and 56 fours.

With the cushion of 750+ runs, Vivekananda bowlers made the contest even more on-sided in the tournament’s 126-year history.

Alok Pal took a hat-trick (6/3) and Varad Vaza (2/3) combined to send back their opponents in six overs that included two run-outs as well. According to a report in the Mumbai Mirror, following their embarrassing collapse, the Children’s Welfare Centre School participants left the ground in a hurry.

Three Centre School bowlers leaked over 100 runs – Usman Bhoga leaked 116 runs in eight overs, Abhishek Nath, 140 runs in nine overs, while captain Harsh Mishra was taken for 139 runs in eight overs.

And to add insult to their injury, for failing to bowl their quota of 45 overs within the stipulated time, Centre School were handed a penalty of 156 runs.