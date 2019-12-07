An indiscipline bowling cost West Indies dearly as they lost the T20I series opener against India on Friday night to concede 0-1 lead. A combined show from their batters powered West Indies to 207/5 after they were asked to bat.

However, the tourists gifted 23 extras, 14 of them wides and three no balls allowing the hosts to overhaul the target with eight balls to spare.

Pollard accepts their bowlers need to be accurate but did praise his batsmen. “I think we batted pretty well. We scored above 200 runs which more often than not you take that. But discipline in bowling and execution let us down tonight,” Pollard said at the post-match press conference. “We gave 23 extras, 14 or 15 of those wide deliveries, so when you look at that, those were extra balls and extra overs. When you give a class team like India these many extra deliveries, you are destined for trouble.”

He added, “You can find negatives out of every situation but life is about positivity, life is about going forward and looking to improve. I must commend the batters the way they went out and executed.”

Rejecting the impact of dew behind the slip-ups, Pollard stressed on execution and said his team are looking towards improving their game. “I don’t think dew played much of a part. Obviously, it was a good batting track. That’s what the fans want to see, they want runs, they want sixes and they got that. It’s just a matter of execution. But it’s a long series and it’s a matter of looking at the positives and improve our game,” he said.

He continued, “(Shimron) Hetmyer getting back into runs, Brandon King scoring some runs, so it’s exciting times for us. You won’t get everything right overnight but it is a work in progress and I am a pretty contended captain.”

India’s win was set by an unbeaten 94 from captain Virat Kohli who also drew attention with his animated notebook celebration after hitting a shot off Windies bowler Kesrick Williams.

When the question of Kohli’s theatrics was put to Pollard, he replied, “He (Kohli) is an animated character, a great batsman and he continues to show the world that he is a world class batsman. His theatrics or whatever, it comes as part and parcel of the game. Sometimes you have to be like that to pump yourself to score runs and so I am fine with it,” he said.