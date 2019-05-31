Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan’s poor run in ODI’s continued as their batting failed to come good in their ICC World Cup opener against the Windies. The Men in Green walked into the marquee tournament low-in-confidence and it looks like there is no end to the bad run. After winning the toss, Windies invited Pakistan to bat first. It was a great toss for Windies to win as they picked up early wickets and never allowed any Pakistani batsman to settle in the middle. There was a clear strategy in place for the Windies team as they peppered Pakistan with short-pitched deliveries. Pakistan batsmen who are traditionally not good against short-pitched bowl was found wanting as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

Jason Holder and Oshane Thomas were the picks of the bowlers as they scalped three wickets each and Russell chipped in with two wickets. Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman with 22 apiece were the top-scorers for the Men in Green.

Here is how Pakistan got trolled on Twitter:

Experts: Trent Bridge is going to be a bowlers’ graveyard, 400, even 500 can be expected on it. Pakistan batsmen: Hold our fruit beer.#WIvPAK #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/qtLfGp00Mz — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) May 31, 2019

Sarfaraz : Bhai World Cup toh hum hi jeetenge Inshaallah Kohli : Haan BC mujhe pata hai RCB ke Records todoge tum log 😭😂🙏 #CWC19 #PAKvWI #WIvPAK pic.twitter.com/3U9EvdqFO4 — Come On India 🏆🙏🇮🇳 (@madam_jadeja) May 31, 2019

Even the score board got confused looking at the rate at which Pakistan batsmen are getting out. #WIvPAK#PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/ZQCtX1yRcv — spareticket (@spareticket3) May 31, 2019

At the time of filing the copy, Pakistan were 87/9 in the 21st over and are on the verge of getting bowled out within 100.

Windies Playing XI

Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

Pakistan Playing XI

