Cricket World Cup 2019: Noted author and journalist was at it again, getting himself in the ‘Insignia Gate’ which involved former India skipper MS Dhoni. Tarek Fateh cited an interesting example of the Pakistan Cricket Team using space to offer prayers. He feels if ICC does not have a problem with that then why does it have a problem with Dhoni sporting the Army insignia on his gloves. ICC has recently asked BCCI to urge Dhoni to remove it during the World Cup 2019 games. The former India skipper was spotted donning the balidaan badge during India’s ICC World Cup 2019 opener against South Africa. “The @ ICC has no problem with the entire Pakistan cricket team marking territory by praying on the cricket field, denigrating Christians and Jews (part of Muslim ritual prayer) but find insignia on @ MSDhoni’s gloves inappropriate,” read Fateh’s post.

Meanwhile, Mahendra Singh Dhoni will continue wearing the dagger insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves as it is not a military symbol, Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai asserted Friday, saying that the BCCI has sought the ICC’s permission for it. During India’s opening World Cup game against South Africa in Southampton, Dhoni’s wicketkeeping gloves had a dagger logo embossed, which looked more like an Army insignia.

“The BCCI had already sent a formal request to the ICC for clearance. As per ICC regulations, players can’t sport any commercial, religious or military logo. There was nothing commercial or religious in this regard as we all know,” Rai told PTI over phone.

“And it is not the paramilitary regimental dagger that is embossed in his gloves. So Dhoni is not in breach of ICC regulations,” he added.