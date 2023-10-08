Home

Cricket World Cup 2023: Records That Rohit Sharma’s India Can Break In Mega Event At Home

The Indian men's cricket team will open their ODI World Cup 2023 against Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

KL Rahul stretches ahead of India's ODI World Cup 2023 opener against Australia in Chennai. (Image: PTI)

Chennai: The Indian cricket team are set to start their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign on Sunday against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Having won their last ICC tournament 10 years back, Rohit Sharma’s boys start quest for their third World Cup trophy at home. Interestingly, as per the trend in the last three editions, the host teams have won the tournament. The ODI World Cup 2023 is being played in 10 venues while the Men in Blue will be playing in nine stadiums.

Before the mega clash, lets take a look at the records that India can script in this edition:

3 – Star Indian batter Virat Kohli needs three more centuries to go past Tendulkar (49) in terms of becoming the first global cricket to strike 50 tons in ODIs.

1 – Rohit is also in the run for breaking another record with the bat, as a ton more would make him the Indian with the most number of hundreds in the event’s history, going past Tendulkar (6).

3 – Indian skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma is just three maximums away from becoming the highest six-hitter in international cricket as he looks to go past legendary West Indian opener Chris Gayle (553).

665 – Young Indian opener Shubman Gill needs 665 runs more to become the highest run-scorer in an ODI calendar year, as he would go past former Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar (1,894).

13 – Indian seamer Mohammed Shami is 13 wickets away from becoming the highest Indian wicket-taker in World Cup history, as he would surpass Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath (44).

2 – If India manages to emerge victorious in terms of winning the title, it would become the first-ever side to win the tournament as a host consecutively, having won in 2011, the last time it hosted the competition.

