Home

Sports

Cricket World Cup 2023: Stuart Broad Warns England In India, Picks Favourite To Lift Title

Cricket World Cup 2023: Stuart Broad Warns England In India, Picks Favourite To Lift Title

Defending champions England will start their Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign against New Zealand on October 5 in Ahmedabad.

England's Joe Root during their training session in Guwahati. (Image: ACA/X)

New Delhi: Former England pacer Stuart Broad picked hosts India as the hot favourites to lift the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 that starts on October 5 in Ahmedabad. However, he felt it would be a tough task for England despite having a balanced team. Defending champions England are playing New Zealand in the tournament opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Trending Now

The last three World Cups have been won by host teams. While India lifted the trophy in 2011 after beating Sri Lanka in the final in Mumbai, Australia and England were crowned champions in 2015 and 2019 in their own backyard.

You may like to read

“If England manage to retain their World Cup title, it will be a phenomenal effort but my overriding feeling is that if India play their perfect tournament, they are going to be very difficult to stop,” Broad said in his coloumn for Daily Mail.

“Jos Buttler certainly has the team to challenge, one with the ability to post high totals, but I just think India, as hosts and the top-ranked ODI side, will be a hugely difficult proposition to get past,” he added. Notably, India enter the World Cup as the top-ranked ODI side.

The former pacer also emphasized the on Jasprit Bumrah’s return to full fitness as one of the aspects the opposition need to keep in mind. “Then take into account that they’re playing pretty decent cricket, and their key fast-bowling star Jasprit Bumrah is coming back to full fitness.

“Contrast to England. Without sounding like I am giving them excuses, they have got a pretty tough draw, to be honest. They do not play two games in the same location, instead travelling from city to city,” he added.

Asked about the four semifinalists, Broad named India, England, Pakistan and New Zealand over Australia. “Pakistan will be a threat. Their bowling is full of natural wicket-takers and is their huge strength. In players like Babar Azam, they have some high-quality batters but Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi can blow opponents away.

“I’d then probably say New Zealand over Australia. Why? Because, New Zealand are the ultimate tournament team. Put their team sheets next to each other and you’d always lean towards the Aussies with Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, but New Zealand just find a way,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES