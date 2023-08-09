Home

Cricket World Cup 2023: Tilak Varma’s Calypso Run Makes Him Solid Option For No. 4 Slot

Uncertainty over Shreyas Iyer's availability gives Tilak Varma a fair chance but will the selectors take a chance?

Tilak Varma has been the one of the positives for India in the ongoing West Indies tour. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: It has been six years since the India cricket team has been struggling to get the ‘perfect’ No.4 batsman. Ever since Yuvraj Singh retired in 2017, no less than 12 players were tried before the 2019 World Cup to fill the No. 4 spot. Four years down the line, India continue to struggle to find the perfect No. 4.

Shreyas Iyer’s arrival at the start of the year seemed to provide a solution to Rohit Sharma’s India. He looked a good fit after Rohit, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. But an unfortunate back injury to Iyer during the fourth Test match against Australia in Ahmadabad earlier in March upset all calculations.

Last heard from BCCI, Iyer was under rehab at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after a successful operation in the United Kingdon. With no clarity on when Iyer will achieve full fitness, the debate on who will bat at No. 4 during the 50-over ICC Cricket World Cup in October-November is frantically doing the rounds.

There is not much to choose from. Suryakumar Yadav’s form in the 50-over format has not been convincing but the current tour of the West Indies has exposed the potential of young Tilak Varma, a possible option to fill the gap.

The Arrival Of Tilak Varma

The absence of Rohit and Kohli in West Indies has enabled the Indian selectors to experiment with the batting line-up. Even Axar Patel has been tried at No. 4. Tilak Varma has been the most convincing with the bat and his string of good scores is sufficient proof.

Playing in his debut international series, Varma is currently the highest run-scorer for India in the T20I series with scores of 39, 51, and 49 not out. Batting at No.4, the 20-year-old from Hyderabad showed immense maturity in providing a balance in the unsettled Indian middle order.

If everyone failed in the first game, Varma’s 22-ball 39 at Trinidad kept India in the 150-run chase before the Hardik Pandya-led side fell short by four runs. In the second, it was once again Varma’s 51 that helped India cross the 150-run mark.

Regarding the third game on Tuesday, Varma came into the middle when India were two down inside the fifth over. The Mumbai Indians batter played second fiddle to his franchise senior, Suryakumar, and when the latter was dismissed in the 13th over, the southpaw took over the mantle and finished the game with 13 balls to spare.

Someone, who bats at No.4, plays dual roles in cricket. Firstly, if the batter is coming early in the innings, he needs to spend some time in the middle, pace the innings and build a foundation for others to come. Secondly, if he comes in the last 20 overs of a game, he needs to come up with an attacking approach to score maximum runs for the team.

Tilak Varma fits the bill. More than his batting, Varma’s approach and game awareness were something that impressed everyone the most including the likes of former stars Parthiv Patel and Robin Uthappa.

Watching how he cut, pulled, and drove the pacers was a treat. At the same time, Varma was equally effective against the spinners, stealing singles and hammering them over the top whenever necessary.

A consistent outing for Varma in the Ireland T20I series could land him in the Asia Cup squad. But for now, Varma will look to consolidate his position and only runs in the next two T20s against the West Indies on August 12 and 13, respectively, can ensure that.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and his team will surely be watching this young man.

