Taking a dig at captaincy at the international level in cricket, former Paksitan bowler Shoaib Akhtar stated that It’s very disheartening to see that there are not many great captains in the world anymore apart from Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli.

However, the pacer was all praise for the India captain after India claimed the three-match series 2-0 against South Africa , winning the second Test at Pune last week. With the win India extended their streak of series wins at home to 11, a new record.

Akhtar noted that Kohli has now learnt how sort India’s batting order and team composition in Tests.

“I had earlier said that Virat Kohli will become a good captain after the World Cup because he is learning from his mistakes. He is learning well. He has learnt how to sort out India’s batting order and team composition. Virat Kohli is the best captain in the world but around him there are so many poor captains,” said Akhtar.

Adding on, he also lauded Kohli as a fearless captain. “One thing I like about Virat Kohli is that he is a fearless captain. Virat Kohli ran all over South Africa. They (India) have become the best team in the world. They have a great, fearless captain. He puts his country before himself,” added the former Pakistan cricketer.”