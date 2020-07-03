Pakistan limited-overs captain Babar Azam would be happier if people stopped comparing him with Virat Kohli or any other Indian player. He would rather like to be compared with Pakistan batting greats. Also Read - Younis Khan Once Held A Knife To My Throat, Reveals Former Pakistan Batting Coach Grant Flower

Azam is widely regarded as one of the finest batting talents to have emerged from Pakistan in recent times and has often drawn comparisons with Kohli who has amassed staggering numbers across formats during his international career.

However, Azam wants the comparisons to Kohli to be stopped now.

“I would be more happy if you compare to me say a Javed Miandad, Muhammad Yousuf or Younis Khan. Why compare me to Kohli or any Indian player?” Azam said during an online media interaction.

Currently in England for their upcoming tour, Azam said he isn’t looking to target any particular English bowler.

“I don’t see who the bowler is or his reputation. I just try to play each ball on merit. England no doubt has a top bowling attack and they have advantage of playing at home but this is a challenge I want to score runs in,” he said.

England have been a force at home and Azam disagrees with those who have already written off Pakistan.

“… we don’t have a bad team and already we have been enjoying our training. It is good to be back on the field after such a long lay-off. I think we have the bowlers to trouble them like Abbas, Naseem, Shaheen and others while we have some experience in our batting line-up,” the 25-year-old argued.

As far as personal targets go, Azam hopes to score a triple century in Test cricket.

“When you score a century, you naturally want to go on and convert that into a double or a triple century. This is something I would like to do during the Test series. I like to play my natural game but my selection of shots depends on the conditions and bowlers,” said Azam who averages 45.12 in Tests.