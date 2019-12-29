MS Dhoni might have been out of action for the past five months but he has still maintained his top spot as the decade’s numero uno wicketkeeper in ODIs as far as statistics go. Dhoni is on a sabbatical since India’s semi-final exit at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in July.

The 38-year-old former India captain effected 242 dismissals ( between 2010-2019) in 196 matches that included 170 catches and 72 stumpings, the most by any ‘keeper in ODIs.

Next in the list is England’s world cup winning wicketkeeper Jos Buttler who in 142 matches has 202 dismissals including 171 catches and 31 stumpings. Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara, who retired in 2015, completes the top-three with 188 dismissals in 142 matches.

S. noNameCountryMatchesDismissalsCatchesStumpings
1MS DhoniIndia19624217072
2Jos ButtlerEngland14120217131
3Kumar SangakkaraSri Lanka14218815533
4Mushfiqur RahimBangladesh14517514233
5Quinton de KockSouth Africa1141661588

Top-five wicketkeepers with most dismissals between 2010 and 2019

While India captain Virat Kohli logged the most number of ODIs played during the decade, his predecessor Dhoni is at the second spot with 196 appearances, same as Sri Lankan allrounder Angelo Mathews. England’s world cup winning captain Eoin Morgan completes the top-three.

S. noNameCountryMatches
1Virat KohliIndia227
2MS DhoniIndia196
2Angelo MathewsSri Lanka196
3Eoin MorganEngland195
4Rohit SharmaIndia180
5Mohammed HafeezPakistan170

Top-five players with most ODIs between 2010 and 2019

Dhoni also recorded the most number of not outs, with 49, scoring 2366 runs in those unbeaten knocks. Mathews was the next best with 46 not outs while Kohli was unbeaten in 37 innings.

S. noNameCountryNot OutsRuns Scored
1MS DhoniIndia492366
2Angelo MathewsSri Lanka462219
3Virat KohliIndia373065
4MahmudullahBangladesh341335
4Kemar RoachWest Indies34170
5Ravindra JadejaIndia33808

Top-five batsmen with most not outs in ODIs (2010-2019)