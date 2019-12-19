West Indies captain Kieron Pollard has ‘no clue’ why his India counterpart Virat Kohli has been so animated during their ongoing limited-overs series. Kohli was quite expressive during the three-match T20Is where he imitated Kesrick Williams ‘notebook tick’ celebration and was vocal during the third and final match at Wankhede too.

Then in the first ODI in Chennai, he was unhappy when on-field umpire decided to refer a run-out call to the TV umpire, a decision that went against India. “You have to ask him why he is so animated. I can’t answer that for you. It is what it is. You ask him that question and let him answer that. I don’t know. I have no clue,” Pollard said on Wednesday after India levelled the three-match series in Vizag.

Powered by centuries from openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, India posted a mammoth 387/5 in the second ODI on Wednesday. In reply, West Indies were going strong at 192/3 when a collapse followed. They lost five wickets for the addition of just 18 runs and were bowled out for 280 in 43.3 overs

“We were in a good position and if you lose wickets frequently, you put yourself on the backfoot. That’s where we faltered in the chase and we accept that,” Pollard said. “Chasing 388, guys had to go out and express themselves, rather than trying to get in. I thought, where the game changed was in last 10 overs (of Indian innings), we went for a 127 runs, that’s where we lost the momentum in the entire game.”

He also blamed Windies bowlers’ profligacy in the final 10 overs of India innings where they leaked 127 runs. “Before that, it was neck and neck and we knew it was a good track. We haven’t really executed in the back-end which has been really the storyline for us when there has been a flat track,” he said.

Rohi was given a life on 70 when Shimron Hetmyer dropped him in the 28th over. However, Pollard doesn’t field it’s an area to be worried about. “For me, personally, fielding is an attitude. The intensity with which you go out on the field, your anticipation and awareness of what is taking place at that point in time. Both teams have been guilty of dropping catches and making some basic errors,” he said.

He continued, “But overall throughout the ODIs and T20s, we have been pretty good. Standards have risen a bit, but we are human beings. We tend to make mistakes. I keep saying in conversations that our mistakes are broadcast so that people can have opinion on it.”