India legend Yuvraj Singh could soon be back in the field doing what he does best. Cricket Australia (CA) is reportedly searching for a club for the star allrounder that could see him make his debut at this year’s Big Bash League (BBL). Also Read - IPL 2020: RCB Captain Virat Kohli Has 'Never Felt so Calm Going Into a Season Before'

While the BCCI has allowed the participation of active India women cricketers in foreign leagues, it continues to discourage the male cricketers from doing so unless they have announced their retirement or relinquished their contracts. Also Read - BCCI Releases IPL 2020 Rap Anthem; MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Feature | WATCH VIDEO

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, Yuvraj’s manager Jason Warne (W Sports & Media) has claimed the CA is searching for a BBL team that would be interested in signing the two-time world cup winner. Also Read - IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Practising His Wicketkeeping in UAE is New: Irfan Pathan on CSK Skipper

“We’re working with CA to try to find him a home,” Warne was quoted as saying on Monday.

But the English daily also added that so far, the interest from the various clubs has been lukewarm.

Considering the high popularity of Indian cricketers, foreign cricket boards who have their own T20 leagues have long been wanting BCCI to change its stance.

Australian Cricketers’ Association president Shane Watson reckons that the participation of Indian cricketers will be incredible for the various tournaments,

“It would be incredible for them to be able to play in these tournaments. That is the ideal situation. There are so many world-class T20 players in India that aren’t playing for India that could be potentially available to play in the Big Bash and other tournaments around the world,” Watson said.

“If that’s able to happen, that would make a massive difference,” he added.

Yuvraj, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last year, played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is during his career, scoring over 11,000 runs across formats.

He was adjudged player of the tournament as India won their second over ODI World Cup title in 2011.

Yuvraj, though, has participated in the Abu Dhabui T10 League and the Global T20 Canada as well.