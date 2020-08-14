Two-time World Cup winner – Yuvraj Singh is asked to make a comeback to Punjab side? Puneet Bali, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) secretary, has requested the former India all-rounder to come out of retirement and play for the state again in the upcoming domestic season. In an ESPNCricinfo report, PCA secretary had made the request to Yuvraj, who retired last year, was already mentoring some players, including Shubman Gill. Also Read - IPL 2020: CPL Players Will Definitely Have an Edge Over Their IPL Teammates, Feels Former RCB Coach Ashish Nehra

The 38-year-old Yuvraj is also a player-cum-mentor of Punjab. However, he is yet to respond to Bali’s request. Yuvraj announced his retirement from all formats last year. He last played a first-class match in January 2019. Since retiring post-IPL 2019, Yuvraj has featured in Global T20 Canada and the Abu Dhabi T10 league. Also Read - Pakistan Cricket Board Ropes in Mohammad Yousuf, Abdul Razzaq as Coaches of its High Performance Centre

“We requested Yuvraj five, six days ago and we are awaiting his response. It will be really good for Punjab cricket if he can play and mentor them at the same time,” Bali told PTI. Also Read - England vs Australia Series to End on September 16, IPL-bound Players Can Only Play From September 26

Last month, Yuvraj spent time mentoring the likes of Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Harpreet Brar, all of whom are set to play in the upcoming IPL in UAE.

Punjab has lost a number of key players in recent years and Bali said the state team can benefit from Yuvraj’s experience and mentoring. Ex-Punjab players Manan Vohra and Barinder Sran moved to Chandigarh while Jiwanjot Singh has gone to Chhattisgarh.

However, coming out of retirement may not be so simple for the former cricketer.

The BCCI considers players to have officially retired to provide NOCs for overseas leagues. Yuvraj has played in two such tournaments in the past year – the Global T20 Canada and Abu Dhabi T10 League.

The left-handed batsman, a key member of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning team, played 40 Tests and 304 ODIs between 2003 and 2017.

