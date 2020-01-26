Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and Pakistan fast bowling legend Wasim Akram have confirmed their availability for the charity cricket match organised to raise funds for the bushfire victims. Both Yuvraj and Akram became the first players outside Australia to take part in the charitable event on February 8 – a contest played to raise funds for those affected by the forest fires in Down Under.

The Bushfire Cricket Bash is one of three matches to be played as a part of ‘The Big Appeal’. The other two events are the Commonwealth Bank women’s tri-series T20I clash between India and Australia and the final of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20.

This Bushfire Bash will be played between Ricky Ponting XI and Shane Warne XI – will act as a curtain-raiser to the BBL final. Legends Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh have been given the duties as the coaches of the Ponting and Warne XI’s respectively.

Australia’s prolific Test opening duo of Justin Langer and Matthew Hayden are also set to reunite after the latter’s name was added to the squad list, cricket.co.au reported.

Australian men’s team greats Andrew Symonds, Brad Haddin and Mike Hussey have also joined the cause which also includes former stars Ponting, Warne, Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Langer, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson and Alex Blackwell.

Steve Waugh and Mel Jones will also take part in a non-playing capacity. The match will be a curtain-raiser to the BBL decider, the venue of which will be decided soon.

Australian players Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and D’Arcy Short also said they will donate AUD 250 each for every six they hit in the ongoing BBL to support the victims.

The unprecedented crisis has shocked the world and prompted an outpouring of support from celebrities, sportspersons and leaders.