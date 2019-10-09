Former India pacer Zaheer Khan celebrated his birthday two days back and while the left-arm seamer was flooded with cheerful wishes on Twitter, current India allrounder Hardik Pandya tried to take a cheeky jab at the Baroda bowler, which in turn infuriated fans on the mirco-blogging website and Pandya was at the receiving end of the troll tirade.

However, Khan himself on Wednesday got back at Pandya with a witty remark. Pandya has tweeted out a video of him hitting Khan for a six in what looked like a match between India representational sides, with the caption: “Happy birthday Zak … Hope you smash it out of the park like I did here.” While the comment was accompanied by smileys hinting it was only playful banter, but the fans on social media – or should we call them keyboard warriors – who are always ready to be up in arms against slightest of issues – which in the first place is just conversations between two pulic figures – laid it to the allrounder, with many terming the remark as disrespectful, distasteful accompanied by various memes on Pandya.

In reply Khan tweeted out thus :”Hahahaha….thank you for the wishes @hardikpandya7 my batting skills can never be as good as yours but the birthday was as good as the next delivery you faced from me in this.”

Hahahaha….thank you for the wishes @hardikpandya7 my batting skills can never be as good as yours but the birthday was as good as the next delivery you faced from me in this match https://t.co/anhQdrUBN7 — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) October 8, 2019

One can only imagine that Khan dismissed Pandya after the delivery or came up with a proper reply to the allrounder. Be that as it may, the Khan also had a smiley accompanying the tweet, hinting he is also just playing along with his Baroda teammate.