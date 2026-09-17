100 in 30 balls to 1st Indian to hit 10-plus SIXES multiple times: All RECORDS smashed by Abhishek Sharma in 3rd T20

Abhishek Sharma records: Abhishek Sharma produced one of the most explosive innings in T20I cricket on Thursday. The left-hander smashed 108 runs off just 34 balls against Afghanistan in the third T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. He hit 9 fours and 11 sixes and broke several major records in the process.
India were asked to bat first, and Abhishek, along with Sanju Samson, put on a massive 142-run opening stand in only 9.5 overs.
Here’s a look at the full list of records broken by Abhishek Sharma during his explosive knock.
Abhishek reached his hundred in just 30 balls, making it the fastest century by an Indian in T20I cricket. He broke the previous record held by Rohit Sharma, who had scored a 35-ball hundred against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017.
|PLAYER NAME
|BALLS
|OPPOSITION
|GROUND
|DATE
|Abhishek Sharma
|30
|Afghanistan
|Delhi
|Sep 17, 2026
|Rohit Sharma
|35
|Sri Lanka
|Indore
|Dec 22, 2017
|Abhishek Sharma
|37
|England
|Mumbai (WS)
|Feb 2, 2025
|Sanju Samson
|40
|Bangladesh
|Hyderabad
|Oct 12, 2024
|Tilak Varma
|41
|South Africa
|Johannesburg
|Nov 15, 2024
The 30-ball century is the third-fastest in T20I history.
|PLAYER NAME
|COUNTRY
|BALLS
|OPPOSITION
|GROUND
|DATE
|Sahil Chauhan
|Estonia
|27
|Cyprus
|Episkopi
|June 17, 2024
|Muhammad Fahad
|Turkey
|29
|Bulgaria
|Sofia
|July 12, 2025
|Abhishek Sharma
|India
|30
|Afghanistan
|Delhi
|Sep 17, 2026
|Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton
|Namibia
|33
|Nepal
|Kirtipur
|Feb 27, 2024
|Sikandar Raza
|Zimbabwe
|33
|Gambia
|Nairobi (Ruaraka)
|Oct 23, 2024
|Finn Allen
|New Zealand
|33
|South Africa
|Kolkata
|Mar 4, 2026
Abhishek now holds the record for the fastest T20I hundred by a player from a Test-playing nation.
|PLAYER NAME
|COUNTRY
|BALLS
|OPPOSITION
|GROUND
|DATE
|Abhishek Sharma
|India
|30
|Afghanistan
|Delhi
|Sep 17, 2026
|Sikandar Raza
|Zimbabwe
|33
|Gambia
|Nairobi (Ruaraka)
|Oct 23, 2024
|Finn Allen
|New Zealand
|33
|South Africa
|Kolkata
|Mar 4, 2026
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|35
|Sri Lanka
|Indore
|Dec 22, 2017
|David Miller
|South Africa
|35
|Bangladesh
|Potchefstroom
|Oct 29, 2017
Abhishek also broke a major record during the first six overs. He scored 76 runs off just 22 balls in the powerplay, registering a new world record for the highest individual score in the first six overs of a men’s T20I.
|PLAYER NAME
|COUNTRY
|RUNS
|BALLS
|OPPOSITION
|GROUND
|YEAR
|Abhishek Sharma
|India
|76*
|22
|Afghanistan
|Delhi
|2026
|Kuldeep Gholiya
|Portugal
|74*
|25
|Malta
|Gibraltar
|2023
|Travis Head
|Australia
|73*
|22
|Scotland
|Edinburg
|2024
|Wintley Burton
|Serbia
|68*
|21
|Bulgaria
|Sofia
|2022
|George Munsey
|Scotland
|68*
|28
|Austria
|Edinburgh
|2023
Abhishek smashed 11 sixes in his explosive innings against Afghanistan. He had earlier hit 13 sixes against England in 2025, becoming the first Indian to achieve the feat more than once.
|PLAYER NAME
|RUNS
|BALLS
|SIXES
|OPPOSITION
|GROUND
|DATE
|Abhishek Sharma
|135
|54
|13
|England
|Mumbai (WS)
|Feb 2, 2025
|Abhishek Sharma
|108
|34
|11
|Afghanistan
|Delhi
|Sep 17, 2026
|Rohit Sharma
|118
|43
|10
|Sri Lanka
|Indore
|Dec 22, 2017
|Sanju Samson
|107
|50
|10
|South Africa
|Durban
|Nov 8, 2024
|Tilak Varma
|120*
|47
|10
|South Africa
|Johannesburg
|Nov 15, 2024
|Ishan Kishan
|103
|43
|10
|New Zealand
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Jan 31, 2026
Abhishek’s innings was built around clean striking and aggressive strokeplay. He dominated the Afghanistan bowlers from the very first over and gave India a flying start alongside Samson.
The left-hander’s 108 off 34 balls, including 9 fours and 11 sixes, added another memorable performance to his growing T20I record. With several milestones falling during the innings, Abhishek once again underlined his ability to make a major impact with the bat.
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