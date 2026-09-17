100 in 30 balls to 1st Indian to hit 10-plus SIXES multiple times: All RECORDS smashed by Abhishek Sharma in 3rd T20

Abhishek Sharma smashed a 30-ball hundred against Afghanistan in the third T20I in Delhi. Here’s a look at the full list of records broken by Abhishek Sharma during his explosive knock.

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Abhishek Sharma broke several major T20I records in the third T20I against Afghanistan in Delhi. (Photo: BCCI)

Abhishek Sharma records: Abhishek Sharma produced one of the most explosive innings in T20I cricket on Thursday. The left-hander smashed 108 runs off just 34 balls against Afghanistan in the third T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. He hit 9 fours and 11 sixes and broke several major records in the process.

India were asked to bat first, and Abhishek, along with Sanju Samson, put on a massive 142-run opening stand in only 9.5 overs.

Here’s a look at the full list of records broken by Abhishek Sharma during his explosive knock.

Abhishek Sharma sets new record for fastest T20I century by an Indian

Abhishek reached his hundred in just 30 balls, making it the fastest century by an Indian in T20I cricket. He broke the previous record held by Rohit Sharma, who had scored a 35-ball hundred against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017.

PLAYER NAME BALLS OPPOSITION GROUND DATE Abhishek Sharma 30 Afghanistan Delhi Sep 17, 2026 Rohit Sharma 35 Sri Lanka Indore Dec 22, 2017 Abhishek Sharma 37 England Mumbai (WS) Feb 2, 2025 Sanju Samson 40 Bangladesh Hyderabad Oct 12, 2024 Tilak Varma 41 South Africa Johannesburg Nov 15, 2024

Abhishek enters record books with third-fastest T20I hundred

The 30-ball century is the third-fastest in T20I history.

PLAYER NAME COUNTRY BALLS OPPOSITION GROUND DATE Sahil Chauhan Estonia 27 Cyprus Episkopi June 17, 2024 Muhammad Fahad Turkey 29 Bulgaria Sofia July 12, 2025 Abhishek Sharma India 30 Afghanistan Delhi Sep 17, 2026 Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton Namibia 33 Nepal Kirtipur Feb 27, 2024 Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe 33 Gambia Nairobi (Ruaraka) Oct 23, 2024 Finn Allen New Zealand 33 South Africa Kolkata Mar 4, 2026

Fastest T20I hundred by a Full-Member player

Abhishek now holds the record for the fastest T20I hundred by a player from a Test-playing nation.

PLAYER NAME COUNTRY BALLS OPPOSITION GROUND DATE Abhishek Sharma India 30 Afghanistan Delhi Sep 17, 2026 Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe 33 Gambia Nairobi (Ruaraka) Oct 23, 2024 Finn Allen New Zealand 33 South Africa Kolkata Mar 4, 2026 Rohit Sharma India 35 Sri Lanka Indore Dec 22, 2017 David Miller South Africa 35 Bangladesh Potchefstroom Oct 29, 2017

Abhishek Sharma creates world record in powerplay

Abhishek also broke a major record during the first six overs. He scored 76 runs off just 22 balls in the powerplay, registering a new world record for the highest individual score in the first six overs of a men’s T20I.

PLAYER NAME COUNTRY RUNS BALLS OPPOSITION GROUND YEAR Abhishek Sharma India 76* 22 Afghanistan Delhi 2026 Kuldeep Gholiya Portugal 74* 25 Malta Gibraltar 2023 Travis Head Australia 73* 22 Scotland Edinburg 2024 Wintley Burton Serbia 68* 21 Bulgaria Sofia 2022 George Munsey Scotland 68* 28 Austria Edinburgh 2023

Abhishek becomes first Indian to hit 10+ sixes multiple times

Abhishek smashed 11 sixes in his explosive innings against Afghanistan. He had earlier hit 13 sixes against England in 2025, becoming the first Indian to achieve the feat more than once.

PLAYER NAME RUNS BALLS SIXES OPPOSITION GROUND DATE Abhishek Sharma 135 54 13 England Mumbai (WS) Feb 2, 2025 Abhishek Sharma 108 34 11 Afghanistan Delhi Sep 17, 2026 Rohit Sharma 118 43 10 Sri Lanka Indore Dec 22, 2017 Sanju Samson 107 50 10 South Africa Durban Nov 8, 2024 Tilak Varma 120* 47 10 South Africa Johannesburg Nov 15, 2024 Ishan Kishan 103 43 10 New Zealand Thiruvananthapuram Jan 31, 2026

Abhishek produces a record-breaking knock

Abhishek’s innings was built around clean striking and aggressive strokeplay. He dominated the Afghanistan bowlers from the very first over and gave India a flying start alongside Samson.

The left-hander’s 108 off 34 balls, including 9 fours and 11 sixes, added another memorable performance to his growing T20I record. With several milestones falling during the innings, Abhishek once again underlined his ability to make a major impact with the bat.