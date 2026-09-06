Shafali Verma reaches 3000 T20I runs during India’s one-sided Women’s Asia Cup win over Pakistan

The record is another reminder of how quickly Shafali has made her mark in international cricket

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File photo of Shafali Verma. (Credits: IANS)

Shafali Verma added another record to her name during India’s Women’s Asia Cup campaign, becoming the fastest player in the world to score 3,000 runs in women’s T20 internationals.

The Indian opener reached the mark during the match against Pakistan in Dubai. She got there in 113 innings, moving past the previous record held by Ireland’s Gaby Lewis, who had taken 120 innings to reach the same milestone. Shafali also became the youngest player to score 3,000 T20I runs, achieving the feat at 22 years and 220 days.

Also Read: WATCH: Shafali Verma creates HISTORY against Pakistan, scripts rare Women’s T20I record

The record is another reminder of how quickly Shafali has made her mark in international cricket. She made her India debut as a teenager and has since become one of the team’s most attacking batters. Her ability to take on bowlers from the first over has made her a key part of India’s T20I plans.

Shafali’s latest milestone came during a match in which India bowled Pakistan out for 55. She helped India get off to a quick start in the chase, which the team completed with seven wickets in hand.

The 3,000-run mark also puts Shafali among a small group of Indian women to have reached the landmark. Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur had already crossed the mark, and Shafali is now the third Indian woman to do so.

What makes the achievement stand out is the speed at which she has reached it. Shafali has played fewer innings than any other woman to score 3,000 T20I runs.

Meanwhile, India produced a dominant performance to beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the Women’s Asia Cup in Dubai.

Pakistan were bowled out for just 55 in 18.1 overs after losing six wickets for eight runs following a 27-run opening stand. Sree Charani and Prema Rawat took three wickets each, while Deepti Sharma claimed two.

India made light work of the chase, reaching 56/3 in just 8.4 overs. Shafali Varma scored 12 off 6 while Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal got out for 9 and 4 respectively. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and all-rounder Deepti Sharma guied India to a comfortable victory with scores of 18 and 12.