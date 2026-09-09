Ricky Ponting predicts tough road ahead for ODI cricket as T20 leagues continue to grow

Players have more T20 opportunities, while boards also have to manage packed international schedules and player workloads

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Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach Ricky Ponting after the Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes ODI cricket could be played less often in the coming years as the growing popularity of T20 cricket continues to change the sport.

Ponting, one of the greatest ODI players of all time, admitted that he is not happy with the direction in which the 50-over format is heading. However, he feels the change is difficult to avoid as international cricket deals with an increasingly packed calendar and the rise of franchise T20 leagues around the world.

Read more: PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting backs star Indian cricketers to push forward till ODI World Cup 2027

“As the months go by and the years go by and more and more T20 cricket is being played and more franchises and franchise tournaments are starting around the world, it’s more and more likely that 50-over cricket is probably going to be played less,” Ponting said.

The former Australian skipper also believes that something will eventually have to give as cricket tries to find space for all three formats. For Ponting, Test cricket is likely to remain strong because of the continued interest from major cricketing nations such as India, Australia and England.

That leaves ODI cricket in a difficult position.

“Test cricket is still going to remain strong as long as India, Australia, England and probably South Africa want Test cricket to remain strong. It will. So something’s got to give. And the obvious one is 50-over cricket,” he said.

The numbers also show how the balance has already started to change. Since January 2021, India have played 82 ODIs but 126 T20Is. England have played 68 ODIs and 88 T20Is, while Australia have featured in 64 ODIs and 88 T20Is.

The trend is not limited to the major teams. South Africa have played 72 ODIs compared to 73 T20Is, while New Zealand have featured in 75 ODIs and 109 T20Is during the same period.

The rise of franchise leagues has made the situation even harder for ODI cricket. Players have more T20 opportunities, while boards also have to manage packed international schedules and player workloads.

Ponting’s comments carry extra weight because of his own record in the format. He played 375 ODIs for Australia and scored 13,704 runs, including 30 centuries and 82 fifties. He was also part of Australia’s 1999 World Cup-winning side and captained the team to World Cup titles in 2003 and 2007.

Ponting has made it clear that he loves ODI cricket and does not want to see it pushed aside. But with T20 cricket continuing to grow, he believes the 50-over format may have to accept a smaller role in international cricket.