Hamza Zahoor’s note celebration goes viral after match winning century against India

Hamza Zahoor's handwritten note celebration went viral after the Pakistan batter scored an unbeaten century against India in the U19 Asia Cup 2026, guiding his team to a three-wicket victory

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Screengrab from the India vs Pakistan match. (Photo: X)

Pakistan’s Hamza Zahoor grabbed attention with a special celebration after scoring a match-winning century against India in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026 yesterday. The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter pulled out a handwritten note from his pocket after completing his hundred, revealing the target he had set for himself before the match.

The note read, “Tomorrow match, 50 inshallah. Hamza Zahoor. I am the best.” Zahoor had apparently written the message before the contest, setting himself a target of scoring a half-century against India. However, the youngster went a step further by scoring an unbeaten 100 to guide Pakistan to a three-wicket victory.

Zahoor completed his century off 108 deliveries, with the final boundary of the match taking him to the three-figure mark. He then took out the folded piece of paper and proudly showed it to the cameras as his teammates joined him in celebrating the memorable achievement.

Hamza Zahoor “I had written on the paper the mindset I had set for myself last night: that whenever I got an opportunity, I would score runs and win matches for my team. But I accidentally took the paper I had written for the first match inside with me” Turns out, he had taken the wrong paper! https://t.co/7iMd0xLyJH — Pavilion Post (@CricinsightsX) November 8, 2026

The 18-year-old also dedicated his innings to his brother during the post-match celebrations.

Hamza Zahoor rescues Pakistan after early collapse

Zahoor’s innings proved crucial as Pakistan were in a difficult position during their 209-run chase. India had been bowled out for 208 in 46.3 overs after Arjun Rajput produced an excellent century.

Rajput scored 107 off 85 deliveries, including 11 fours and five sixes, rescuing India after the top order failed to deliver. Pakistan’s bowlers had reduced India to 42/4 before Rajput helped the side reach a competitive total.

India’s bowlers also made a strong start to the chase. Pakistan were struggling at 61/5 inside 15 overs, with the Indian attack putting the defending champions under pressure.

However, Zahoor joined hands with Hasnain Abbas Dar to bring Pakistan back into the contest. The pair added 107 runs for the sixth wicket, with Dar contributing 38 off 67 balls.

Dar’s dismissal gave India another opportunity, but Zahoor remained at the crease and guided his team towards the target. He finished unbeaten on 100 off 108 balls, hitting 10 fours and three sixes.

Pakistan eventually reached 209/7 in 48.1 overs, winning the contest by three wickets with 11 balls remaining.

Zahoor was named Player of the Match for his match-winning effort. The victory also gave Pakistan their second consecutive win in the tournament, having beaten the UAE in their opening fixture.

Meanwhile, the Indians will be hoping to recover from this defeat when they take on the United Arab Emirates in their third Group A match. The loss also pushed India to the second spot with Pakistan sitting at the top, thanks to back-to-back victories.