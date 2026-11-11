Sunil Gavaskar questions Mohammed Siraj's omission from India's XI against New Zealand in washed out 3rd ODI

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has questioned the discussion around Mohammed Siraj's place in India's ODI setup, asking the team management to focus on the present rather than making selection de

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Representative image. (Photo: IANS)

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has questioned the discussion around Mohammed Siraj’s place in India’s ODI setup, asking the team management to focus on the present rather than making selection decisions based on the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Siraj was once again left out of India’s playing XI for the third ODI against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday. India retained their combination from the previous two matches, with Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar and Arshdeep Singh featuring in the pace attack.

Read more: Big boost for Team India as Rishabh Pant set to join squad ahead of New Zealand Test series

Speaking on Sony Sports Network, Gavaskar was asked whether Siraj remained part of India’s plans for the 2027 World Cup, which will be held in South Africa. The former opener felt that the team should not look too far ahead when there are important matches to play in the present.

“Firstly, we are making the mistake that happens in England always,” Gavaskar said.

He explained his point by referring to England’s tendency to focus on the Ashes series in Australia, sometimes at the cost of their performances in home matches.

“If England is going to Australia to play the Ashes that winter, they think only about the Ashes and lose the matches that are played in their summer. We have to think about what we need now. South Africa will be thought about when it’s time for that,” he added.

Gavaskar also pointed out that India had an opportunity to carry their recent success into the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. India had already won the five-match T20I series 3-2 and were leading the ODI series 2-0 before the Hamilton match was abandoned due to rain.

“You have won the T20 series, and if you win this series, you will go into the Test matches with great confidence. There is one more year left for South Africa. We shouldn’t think about whether Siraj or Bumrah should be there. We are thinking too far ahead,” he said.

The 76-year-old also acknowledged that Siraj was due to join the Test squad after the Hamilton fixture. However, he felt that India should avoid making unnecessary changes to a winning combination, especially with the team looking to build confidence before the red-ball assignment.

“I know that he is going for Test match preparation after this match, but our plan is to disturb the team as little as possible,” Gavaskar said.

India, meanwhile, have already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series after the third match in Hamilton was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Shreyas Iyer will lead the side in the remaining two matches in Mount Maunganui on November 13 and 15, with Shubman Gill and KL Rahul leaving for Test preparations.